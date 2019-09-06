Sep 6, 2019
Canada’s Jobs Market Surprises Again With Monster Gain
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Canada recorded one of its best months of job gains on record in August, a surprising show of strength by a labor market that has been relentlessly powering the nation’s expansion.
The economy added 81,100 last month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa, versus expectations for a gain of about 20,000. Canada has now added 471,300 jobs over the past 12 months, the most in a year since 2003.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.7%, as much of the employment gain reflected a surge in new entrants to the labor force rather than fewer jobless individuals.
Key Insights
- The monster gain in August -- which was largely part-time employment -- marks a rebound from back-to-back poor readings earlier in the summer and should ease worries about the extent of any slowdown in the second half of this year
- The rebound in jobs should also reaffirm expectations at the Bank of Canada that the economy has developed a certain amount of resilience to global trade headwinds, giving the central bank ammunition to buck the global easing trend
- The strong jobs market is largely being fed by new workers. That’s a good sign, suggesting there is a reserve of available workers that employers can tap. That should help temper any overheating risks and raise confidence the jobs rally has more room to run.
- The labor force jumped by 91,300 in August, more than half of which were youth. The participation rate increased to 65.8 percent of the population.
Get More
- Wage gains slowed but remained strong. Hourly pay was up 3.7% in August from a year earlier. While that’s down from 4.5% in July, it’s still well above average in recent years. Permanent worker pay slowed to an annual pace of 3.8%
- Total hours worked in August were up 1.2% from a year earlier, compared to 0.7% annual pace in July
- The economy added 23,800 full-time jobs in August, while part- time employment increased by 57,200.
- The number of people employed by private sector companies surged 94,300, more than reversing a drop the previous month
- The employment gain last month was largely in services, which recorded a 73,300 increase
