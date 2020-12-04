(Bloomberg) -- The rebound in Canada’s labor market slowed further in November, posting the slowest gain since the recovery began six months ago.

The country added 62,100 jobs in the month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa, at the upper end of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey, but the fewest since May and down from 83,000 in October.

The unemployment rate dropped to 8.5%, from 8.9% in October and compared with a median forecast of 9%.

Another wave of Covid-19 cases has emerged across the country in recent weeks, forcing local authorities to impose targeted restrictions on businesses to curb the spread. Even without the new closures, a slowdown had been widely expected with the economy entering a prolonged recuperation phase that could take years to play out.

Economists were expecting a gain of 20,000 jobs, the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

The labor market has recovered 81% of the 3 million positions lost during March and April.

