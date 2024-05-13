(Bloomberg) -- McGill University, one of Canada’s most prestigious schools, will go to court Monday seeking an injunction to shut down a pro-Palestinian student encampment that has been growing on its Montreal campus.

The university wants to compel the protesters to take down their tents and leave the property after more than two weeks. McGill’s administration argues that urgent intervention is necessary to ease rising tensions and deteriorating safety conditions in the camp.

“The presence of the encampment has already attracted large numbers of protesters and counter-protesters of different viewpoints, causing tensions to escalate on campus,” McGill President Deep Saini said in an email to students and staff on Friday. “The encampment has the potential to create unsafe situations unpredictably.” There’s a lack of escape routes in the case of a fire, among other safety issues, he added.

The McGill protest site was established on the weekend of April 27, with some occupants billing the site the Montreal Popular University of Gaza. It began with fewer than two dozen tents, but that number has since risen to about 115, according to the university’s estimates.

Universities across North America are dealing with protesters who’ve set up on lawns or occupied buildings, pressuring school administrators to divest from companies with connections to Israel. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania cleared encampments last week, resulting in dozens of arrests, after police did the same at Columbia University.

McGill is one of a number of Canadian universities where similar protest sites have been set up – the University of Toronto is another.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said on multiple occasions that he wants police to dismantle the encampment at McGill, but Montreal’s police force, known as the SPVM, has said that the situation doesn’t yet meet their criteria for intervention.

After a failed negotiation with the university’s administration on May 6, protest organizers told journalists the protest was continuing to grow and that participants numbered in the hundreds. It’s on the site where the university traditionally holds convocation ceremonies.

Spring graduation events are scheduled to take place at McGill from May 28 to June 5. The university says it will have to spend at least C$700,000 ($512,000) to relocate the ceremonies unless the encampment is dismantled soon.

McGill says it has been working in good faith to try to negotiate a peaceful end to the protest. But the school hasn’t said whether it’s considering meeting some of the campers’ demands. The protesters want McGill to sell any holdings of companies that do business in Israel, cut ties with Israeli academic institutions, refrain from disciplining students involved in the encampment, and condemn Israel’s military action in Gaza.

