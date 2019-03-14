A new study shows that following Canada’s new Food Guide could help families save $475 annually, but more than half of consumers surveyed said the proposed plant-based diet leaves a bad taste in their mouth.

Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph surveyed 1,017 Canadians to find out the perceptions and affordability of the 2019 Food Guide. According to the data, 52.4 per cent of people identify barriers to adopting the new Food Guide recommendations.

“Affordability, a lack of compatibility with taste preferences, and the belief that recommendations are too time consuming are the main barriers to adoption,” said the report.

Of these issues, 26.5 per cent of participants place affordability as the biggest problem with following the 2019 Food Guide.

However, the survey points out that families that follow the guide will actually save money.

The study calculates the price difference between the 2007 and 2019 Food Guide recommendations. By comparing plate proportions and suggested foods, four different plates were created to demonstrate a typical meal.

“If in May 2018, a family of four decided to change the type and proportions of food they ate from recommendations of the 2007 Food Guide to the recommendations as outlined by the 2019 Food Guide, it would cost them an average of 6.8 per cent less to feed their family,” the report states.

“From this we can conclude that the new Food Guide, when compared to the old makes Canadian’s more food secure.”

Canada’s Food Guide recommends that Canadians make the switch to healthier foods and eating habits. This includes having a diet of mostly fruits and vegetables, plenty of water, reduced meat consumption and choosing whole grain foods.