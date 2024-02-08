(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s political consensus on supporting Ukraine is beginning to fray, with polls showing increased opposition among Conservative voters for using money and manpower to aid the country’s battle against Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun hammering his chief rival, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, accusing him of “abandoning” the cause. Trudeau’s Liberal Party is running ads and social media posts saying the Tories are “following far-right American politicians and turning their backs on Ukraine.”

Poilievre and other senior members of his party say they still support Ukraine in its fight, and Poilievre himself has called Russian President Vladimir Putin “an evil dictator who is invading an innocent country.”

But Conservative members of the House of Commons have voted en masse against a modernized Canada-Ukraine trade agreement due to a clause on carbon pricing, an environmental policy Poilievre opposes. The Conservatives have stuck to their position even after the Ukrainian government said the clause is innocuous. After Conservatives voted against the trade legislation again this week, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said it was “disappointed that the vote in favor of the bill was not unanimous.”

The measure still passed with the support from every other party in parliament.

Canada has a massive Ukrainian diaspora, likely the second-largest in the world after Russia, and it’s generally seen as good politics to support the country as those voters can help swing some electoral districts — particularly in Toronto and in western cities.

Trudeau has fallen far behind Poilievre in the polls, but the prime minister is looking to take advantage of the Conservatives’ Ukraine votes, taking every opportunity to bring up the issue in speeches and news conferences.

“The leader of the opposition is choosing to not stand with Ukraine, not stand with Ukrainians and not stand with Ukrainian Canadians,” he said in parliament this week.

Poilievre has fought back by saying Trudeau’s assistance to Ukraine has been lackluster, and called for more military equipment to be sent. He also slammed Trudeau over a diplomatic debacle last September when the speaker of Canada’s House inadvertently invited a Nazi-linked veteran to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s speech.

Trudeau has tried to position Canada as one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, at least in terms of political rhetoric. Its influence is blunted by its small defense budget, but it has still contributed C$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in military assistance and helped train Ukrainian soldiers. Signs of division within Canada add to fears that support for Ukraine is waning among western democracies, especially as some US Republicans block military aid.

Polling shows that Canadian support is declining. An Angus Reid Institute survey found 25% of Canadians now say Canada is offering “too much support” to Ukraine, up from 13% in May 2022.

That increase is hugely concentrated among Conservative supporters. Among those who voted for the party in the last election, 43% now say Canada is doing too much for Ukraine, compared with 19% in 2022. Among those who voted for Trudeau’s Liberals, only 10% now answer that way, up from 5%.

“Canadians over time have begun to check out of the situation,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute. Politics also plays a role, and she pointed out that after months of being on the defense over housing and affordability, the Liberals have finally found an issue with which to attack the Conservatives.

Trudeau and other Liberals allege Poilievre is taking a hypocritical strategy, attempting to court a populist voter base with his votes in parliament while still arguing his overall view of Ukraine hasn’t changed.

On Wednesday, Poilievre was asked by reporters what his message to his own supporters is when it comes to the war.

“My message is that we have to defend against countries that are mercilessly invaded by aggressive powers, so that we dissuade dictators from this kind of aggression,” Poilievre said. “And I would say that Justin Trudeau has done absolutely nothing on this file, except divide Canadians. He deliberately divides on the subject by inserting a carbon tax in a trade amendment that has no place there.”

