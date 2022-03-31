(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc: The wealth manager will recommend a takeover offer from Canada’s RBC Wealth Management, valuing the company’s share capital at about £1.6 billion.

The deal at 515 pence per share is a 62% premium to Brewin Dolphin’s closing price on Wednesday

Tate & Lyle Plc: The food group will buy a dietary fibre business in China for $237m from ChemPartner Pharmatech Co Ltd.

The acquisition of Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological is expected to improve Tate & Lyle’s sales within the first year of ownership

Hostelworld Group Plc: The travel company has seen a strong start to the year, as the recovery in the travel industry picked up as a result of easing coronavirus restrictions.

Outside The City

Ukrainian and Russian officials are set to resume talks via video conference on Friday, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya. There was no immediate confirmation from Moscow.

The U.K. economy grew 1.3% in the fourth quarter of last year, more than expected, according to data released this morning. The figures display resilience as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread.

In Case You Missed It

Read how BP Plc has approached state-owned firms in Asia and the Middle East in a bid to offload its Russian assets. Also, Chinese state-backed firm Cnooc Ltd. is said to be considering the sale of its U.K. North Sea portfolio.

Shares in S4 Capital Plc fell as much as 38% on Wednesday afternoon after the digital advertising firm founded by Martin Sorrell postponed the release of its preliminary results, which were scheduled for this morning.

Finally, staff in at Citigroup Inc.’s Canary Wharf office were forced to work from home yesterday after a massive power failure across east London.

Looking Ahead

On Friday, data will show British manufacturing sentiment in the wake of rising costs and disrupted supply chains. Next week, gambling firm Entain Plc and cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc are set to disclose results.

