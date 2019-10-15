Canada’s realtors produced another strong month of sales and prices in September, with gains in most major markets in a sign of strength for the nation’s housing market.

The number of units sold rose 0.6 per cent last month, extending a recent jump in activity that have seen transactions jump 16 per cent from a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Tuesday. Benchmark home prices rose 0.5 per cent in September, and are up 2.3 per cent over the past four months. Markets in British Columbia led gains in both sales and prices last month, with the country’s oil-producing regions the only ones showing any weakness.

The report is in line with other recent indicators that suggest housing has fully recovered from a slump earlier this year, helped by falling mortgage rates. The run of robust housing data gives the Bank of Canada another reason — along with strong job gains — to hold interest rates steady, even as counterparts around the world tilt toward easing policy.

“Home sales activity and prices are improving after having weakened significantly in a number of housing markets,” Gregory Klump, chief economist at the Ottawa-based realtor group, said in a statement. “How long the current rebound continues depends on economic growth, which is being subdued by trade and business investment uncertainties.”

