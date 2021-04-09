(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s jobs market blew past expectations for a second-consecutive month, as the nation’s economy continues its strong pace of recovery.

The nation’s economy added 303,100 jobs in March following a gain of 259,200 in February, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. The unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, the lowest since before the pandemic, from 8.2% in February. Economists were anticipating a 100,000 employment increase.

The pick up in jobs came as many jurisdictions were lifting restrictions, though fresh lockdowns in April could reverse some of those gains. Still, Canada’s jobs market has shown a considerable amount of resilience to containment measures over the past six months, fueling expectations for a strong rebound in 2021.

The country has now recovered all but 296,000 of the nearly 3 million jobs lost during the height of the pandemic last spring.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Canada government debt jumped to 1.539% as of 8:35 a.m. In Toronto. It was as low as 1.515% earlier Friday. The Canadian dollar was up 0.2% to C$1.254 per U.S. dollar.

