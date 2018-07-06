Canada’s exporters suffered an unexpected setback in May amid weakness in the auto industry.

Exports fell 0.1 per cent during the month, the first decline since January, Statistics Canada reported Friday from Ottawa. Were it not for price increases, the decline would have been sharper, with volumes down 1 per cent in May.

The export drop drove the trade deficit to a wider than expected $2.8 billion, and will be seen as a disappointing result for a sector that had been showing signs of strength. After struggling through the middle part of last year, exports had seen a revival in recent months due to a run-up in oil prices and stronger demand for non-energy exports.

Imports rose 1.7 per cent in May, after falling a month earlier. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had anticipated the trade deficit would widen to $2.2 billion, from $1.9 billion in April.

