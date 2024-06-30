(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd. said it was awaiting urgent assistance from the government as a mechanics strike stretched on for a third day, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights over the busy Canada Day holiday weekend.

More than 800 total flights have been canceled since Friday, disrupting travel for thousands of people.

The federal government stepped in Thursday to prevent a strike by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, with Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose final binding arbitration to resolve issues between WestJet and the union over labor talks. WestJet is controlled by Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp.

Despite the effort, the mechanics started striking Friday at 7:30 p.m. Toronto time, with the union citing a June 28 decision by the industrial relations board for permitting the labor action.

“We continue to hold our view that the current strike serves no purpose other than to inflict maximum damage to our airline and the country,” the airline’s president, Diederik Pen, said in a statement on Sunday.

“WestJet is in receipt of a binding arbitration order and await urgent clarity from the government that a strike and arbitration cannot exist simultaneously.”

The union and carrier are separated by a difference of less than C$8 million ($5.85 million) for 681 unionized workers’ total annual compensation, according to Bret Oestreich, AMFA’s national president. The parties are set to reconvene Sunday morning, Oestreich told Bloomberg.

