(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd. is nearing a deal to acquire low-cost rival Sunwing Airlines Inc., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction between the two Canadian carriers could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the person said, requesting anonymity because the talks are still private. The price couldn’t be immediately learned.

Representatives for Onex Corp., WestJet’s controlling shareholder, and Sunwing didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Toronto-based Onex took WestJet private in 2019, months before the Covid-19 pandemic devastated the air travel industry. Calgary-based WestJet operates domestic and international routes and has its own ultra low-cost division under the name Swoop.

Sunwing offers domestic travel to Canadians as well as vacation packages to warm-weather destinations including Mexico and Cuba.

Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter said last month the company received an offer, without disclosing its potential suitor. The company is owned by Hunter’s family and TUI.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.