(Bloomberg) -- WestJet Airlines is restoring operations after reaching a tentative agreement with unionized mechanics to end a strike that began on Friday.

The airline, Canada’s second largest, expects further disruptions in the coming week as it gets aircraft and crew back into position, according to a company statement. The strike led the carrier to cancel more than 800 flights and park 130 aircraft at 13 airports across the country during the Canada Day holiday weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year.

“We will see no further labor action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification,” Diederik Pen, WestJet’s president, said in the statement.

The federal government stepped in Thursday in attempt to prevent the strike by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, with Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose final binding arbitration. Despite the effort, the strike went on for two days.

WestJet is controlled by Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp.

