Canada's wholesale sales rise 1.2% in May on strength in building supplies

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.2 per cent to $63.7 billion in May.

The gains were helped by higher sales of lumber, millwork, hardware and other building supplies.

The farm product subsector also rebounded after a decline in April.

But the motor vehicle and supplies subsector fell for the second month in a row, and for the fifth time in six months.

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales were up in eight provinces in May, with Ontario and New Brunswick declining.