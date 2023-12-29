Why these three wines are perfect for New Year's eve: Sommelier

Canada’s wine industry is known intentionally for ice wine, but it is pushing new frontiers as more Canadians cut back on alcohol, according to a sommelier.

Sara D'Amato, wine consultant, sommelier, wine critic and principal partner with WineAlign.com, joined BNN Bloomberg on Friday to discuss the country’s latest wine trends.

D'Amato said non-alcoholic beverages are on the rise, though ice wine remains Canada’s most famous export.

Watch the full interview with D'Amato at the top of this article.