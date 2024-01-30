Xplore Inc., a Canadian high-speed internet service provider, has struck a standstill agreement with a group of creditors that gives the company until the end of March to arrange financing needed to shore up its balance sheet, according to people familiar with the situation.

The deadline coincides with an interest payment due on its debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will try to use the reprieve to stem a continued cash burn, they said.

The Stonepeak Partners-backed provider has been scouting options to raise around US$400 million to bolster its books and finance an expansion of its network, Bloomberg previously reported. It has considered raising new money through so-called drop down transactions, which allow companies to raise capital by borrowing against transferred assets.

Xplore has been working with Perella Weinberg Partners, while lenders have organized with Greenhill & Co. and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Messages left with Xplore, Greenhill, Gibson Dunn and Perella Weinberg were not returned, while representatives with Stonepeak declined to comment.

The company’s debt has fallen deeper into distress recently. Its $995 million first-lien term loan that matures in 2028 is quoted at around 47.9 cents on the dollar, down from 60.375 cents on Jan. 23, while its $269 million second-lien loan due in 2029 is quoted at 23.875 cents. according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Xplore by a notch to CCC+ last May, citing subscriber losses and eroding liquidity.