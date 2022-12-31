(Bloomberg) -- Canada will require travelers arriving from China from Jan. 5 to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before their departure, to airlines prior to boarding.

The requirement applies to those aged two years of age and older and will also apply to those traveling from the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau, the government said in a statement.

The move is taken in response to the surge of Covid-19 cases in China and “the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases,” it added.

The government said it will reassess the measure after 30 days as more data and evidence becomes available.

