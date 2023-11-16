(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s trade talks with India will remain on hold pending an investigation into the murder of a Sikh activist in British Columbia, Trade Minister Mary Ng said.

“You’ve heard me and and the government talk about how important it is that that investigation happens, given that we had a Canadian killed on Canadian soil,” Ng told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. “So we’ll let that happen.”

Canada paused the talks this summer with little public explanation, a few weeks before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of orchestrating the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian advocating for an independent Sikh homeland.

Ng said she wasn’t confirming a link between the pause in trade talks and the allegation against India. “My job as the trade minister is to make sure that that the supports and the tools that are there to support Canadian businesses and investors in India continue to be available to them,” she said at the briefing late Wednesday. “So that’s what we’re doing for now.”

Trudeau and US officials have urged India to cooperate in the investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has called allegations it was involved in the killing “absurd.”

Read more: Indian Minister Says Canada Stopped Talks on Free Trade Agreement

The breakdown is a setback to India’s effort to position itself as a supply-chain alternative to China, even though it isn’t among Canada’s top 20 trading partners. India had a $2.87 billion trade surplus with Canada in 2022.

While India isn’t an APEC member, the question about relations with Canada came up because India is part of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which has reached agreements on supply chains, clean energy and other pillars at the meetings in San Francisco.

Canada said last year it was seeking to join IPEF — which also includes Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea and the Philippines — and Ng said that remains the case. Canada has support from “every member” to join the framework, including India, she said.

Trudeau on Wednesday met with California Governor Gavin Newsom, attended US President Joe Biden’s welcoming reception and went to a dinner with tech executives hosted by Salesforce’s Marc Benioff.

He’s is holding bilateral meetings with the leaders of Thailand, Australia, Vietnam and Mexico. While he doesn’t have a meeting scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his office hasn’t ruled out a conversation on the sidelines between the two, who have a fractured relationship due to allegations of interference in Canadian affairs.

--With assistance from Shruti Srivastava.

