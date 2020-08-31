Canada secures up to 190M doses of prospective COVID-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced deals on Monday to secure up to 190 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines from a quartet of pharmaceutical companies.

Trudeau said the federal government has signed agreements with Johnson & Johnson for up to 38 million doses, Novavax Inc. for up to 76 million doses, Pfizer Inc. for a minimum of 20 million doses, and Moderna Inc. for up to 56 million doses of their respective vaccine candidates.

The government originally announced deals with Pfizer and Moderna on August 5, but didn’t provide details on the number of doses at that time.

The government is also investing $126 million over the next two years to build a facility that could produce up to two million doses of any potential vaccine per month, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. The federal government will then pay $20 million per year to cover operating costs.

In a release, Trudeau said the federal government is casting as wide a net as possible to secure a potential vaccine, and will continue to negotiate and secure other agreements with major pharmaceutical companies.

“As we continue to work together to limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of Canadians, as well as its social and economic effects, we must also maximize our chances of defeating the virus,” he said. “To do this, we need to invest in the development of several promising vaccines and ensure that we can manufacture and distribute the vaccine to as many Canadians as possible, as quickly as possible. That is how we will move forward on a sustainable path to a full recovery.”

Novavax, which currently has its treatment in phase two of clinical trials in order to determine efficacy and safety, announced the arrangement with Canada earlier Monday morning. The company reported its phase-one trials were “well-tolerated” and elicited a strong antibody response.