(Bloomberg) -- Canada could soon be returning to the Nafta talks as the U.S. and Mexico approach agreement on a deal over cars, according to one of Canada’s top diplomats.

The U.S. and Mexico, which have been in bilateral negotiations for about three weeks, appear to be “getting close” to agreement over auto manufacturing, David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., said in an interview.

“If they can resolve their differences on that, then I think we can move ahead and have the three of us talk about some of the other issues that affect all of us,” MacNaughton said on BNN Bloomberg television Thursday.

While a quick, three-way Nafta deal is still possible if all nations show flexibility, Canada still opposes U.S. proposals for a sunset clause on the agreement and still wants an independent dispute-resolution process, he said.

Negotiators for the U.S. and Mexico are pushing for a deal on regional content requirements for car production and a list of other contentious issues. Canada hasn’t been at the negotiating table in the past weeks, as the U.S. and Mexico have focused talks largely on their proposals for toughening auto content rules.

When asked Thursday whether negotiations next week would include Canada, Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said, “hopefully” once the U.S. and Mexico advance their talks.

--With assistance from Amanda Lang.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kevin Orland in Calgary at korland@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Scanlan at dscanlan@bloomberg.net, Chris Fournier

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.