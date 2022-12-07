(Bloomberg) -- Canada will lead a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti as the international community weighs options to alleviate the humanitarian and security crisis.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, will attempt to bring key players together and find a consensus on “a political path and process for democratic elections,” according to a news release Wednesday from the foreign ministry. The mission will run from Dec. 7 to 9.

He will also consult with “high-level political figures, members of civil society, the UN and other key stakeholders” to assess the possibility of international assistance, including the potential role that Canada could play, the government said.

The Caribbean nation was rocked by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021 and has been paralyzed by chaos, with armed gangs disrupting the distribution of food, fuel and water, creating famine-like conditions.

US President Joe Biden’s government has been considering an aid mission to Haiti but hopes to see another country — such as Canada — take the lead, Bloomberg reported in October.

Soon after, Canada dispatched an advance team to assess options. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s officials have repeatedly stressed that there must be a political consensus in Haiti first.

In the meantime, Canada and other countries have been levying sanctions on Haitian elites deemed to be supporting the armed gangs and stoking violence.

