(Bloomberg) -- Canadian stocks climbed for a second day with the benchmark less than 100 points from a record high. The S&P 500 also surged, pushing above 3,000 for the first time, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled an openness to interest rate cuts in the face of continued economic uncertainty.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose about 0.4% to 16,608.35 in Toronto Wednesday morning. The Canadian benchmark is within striking distance of its 16,672.71 intraday high reached on April 23. Energy stocks rallied the most, climbing 1.4%. Consumer staples and materials companies also climbed while health care and industrials fell.

While the Fed appears poised to take a dovish tilt, the Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold at 1.75% at its announcement earlier on Wednesday. While a strong run of economic data has boosted the outlook in Canada, global trade tensions remain persistent, the central bank said.

In other moves:

Stocks

Gran Tierra Energy soared more than 8.8% after saying it sees production topping 40,000 barrels of oil per day equivalent

Torex Gold Resources rose 7.6% after posting gold production for the second quarter of 113,600 oz

Parex Resources was heading for the biggest gain in 2019

Commodities

Western Canada Select crude oil traded at a $11.75 discount to WTI

Gold spot price climbed 0.6% to $1,408.80 an ounce

FX/Bonds

The Canadian dollar rose 0.4% to C$1.30804 per U.S. dollar

The Canada 10-year government bond yield rose to 1.612%

