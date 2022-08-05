1h ago
Canada sheds 30,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada
BNN Bloomberg,
Canada is in for a more severe recession than the U.S. next year: David Doyle
Canada’s economy lost 30,600 jobs in July, according to data from Statistics Canada on Friday. The country’s unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent.
The data came in weaker than expected. The median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg was for a gain of 15,000 jobs last month and an unemployment rate of 5.0 per cent.
In June, Canada shed 43,200 jobs and had a 4.9 per cent jobless rate.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
