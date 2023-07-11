We see deep sea metals extraction happening by end of next year: The Metals Company CEO

Canada has come out in opposition to mining the ocean’s depths for critical minerals without regulations or a full understanding of environmental effects.

Federal ministers of natural resources, foreign affairs, and fisheries and oceans issued a statement Monday on Canada’s position on commercial seabed mining in international waters, as a UN agency gathered in Jamaica on Monday to debate the practice.

“It is critical that the international community recognize its collective responsibility to safeguard the health and integrity of our shared global ocean for future generations,” the ministers said in a written statement.

“In the absence of both a comprehensive understanding of seabed mining’s environmental impacts and a robust regulatory regime, Canada supports a moratorium on commercial seabed mining in areas beyond national jurisdiction and will not support the provisional approval of a plan of work.”

Earlier this year, Canada declared it would not authorize mining in domestic waters because it does not have a legal framework to permit it.

The government's latest position on mining the deep sea came as the International Seabed Authority (ISA) kicked off a weekslong conference on the issue.

The debate on whether to allow companies to extract precious metals from the deep sea that are used in electric car batteries and other green technology comes as more than a dozen countries call for a ban or moratorium given environmental concerns.

Some companies are eager to start extracting precious minerals from the deep sea that are used for increasingly in-demand green technologies like electric vehicle batteries, but dozens of countries, Canada now among them, have called for a moratorium on the practice over unresolved environmental concerns.

Much of the deep sea has not been explored, so the full extent mining’s environmental impact is unclear, but conservationists are worried that ocean ecosystems could be irreparably damaged by mining without environmental protocols. Risks could potentially arise during the mining process from noise, vibration or light pollution, chemical leaks and spills, or sediment plumes that could harm living creatures.

Canada said it will “continue to engage actively and productively” with the ISA on ocean protection and conservation, and to “ensure that the sustainable and equitable use of ocean resources are at the forefront of decision-making.”

“The Government of Canada has been clear: seabed mining should take place only if effective protection of the marine environment is provided through a rigorous regulatory structure, applying precautionary and ecosystem-based approaches, using science-based and transparent management, and ensuring effective compliance with a robust inspection mechanism,” the ministers’ statement said.

The ISA’s gathering began a day after a July 9 deadline to set rules and regulations governing mining in international waters, meaning companies and countries could apply for provisional mining licences as of Monday. So far, the agency has issued 30 mining exploration licences, but as of Monday no provisional licences had been issued.

The agency’s 36-member council is set to debate on the matter on Friday, but it’s unclear if the session will end in a vote on the divisive issue.

A Canadian miner is one of those preparing to submit an application to extract metals from the deep seabed.

The Metals Company, based in Vancouver, has been working with exploration licences over the past decade to carry out environmental studies. CEO Gerard Barron told BNN Bloomberg last month that his company is watching the debate on regulations, and he wants to start mining by 2024.

“The missing piece is that final mining code, but that’s on track,” he said in a television interview. “We’re confident that we’ll be in a position to launch that application by the end of 2023.”

A spokesperson for the Metals Company told BNNBloomberg.ca on Tuesday that Canada’s position calling for more research and regulations is “not saying anything new” and consistent with the government’s past statements.

It’s the company’s “strong preference” to submit an application once regulations are complete,” the emailed statement said, noting that its sponsoring state the Republic of Nauru does not support submitting an application during the July ISA meetings.

“Everybody wants regulations to be in place before any commercial production starts,” the emailed statement said. The company added that it is working on an environmental impact assessment “that we believe will answer remaining questions surrounding the impacts of collecting polymetallic nodules and which we hope will set a high bar for this industry.”

With files from The Associated Press.