Asking rent prices in March up 8.8% from year ago, but down from February: Urbanation
A new report says the asking rent for a home in Canada in March was up 8.8 per cent compared with a year ago, but down from February.
Wages offered to new hires in China snapped three quarters of decline in the first three months of this year, suggesting an improvement in the labor market that could boost consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says it's now expecting the national average home price to climb 4.9 per cent on an annual basis to $710,468, more than double the hike it had predicted at the start of 2024.
Wells Fargo & Co. missed estimates for net interest income in the first quarter, a sign that muted loan growth and increased pressure to pay out more for deposits are eating into the benefit of higher rates.
Canadian home sales were basically flat and prices dipped in March, a sluggish beginning to a spring market that some analysts believe will pick up soon as the Bank of Canada moves closer to cutting interest rates.
Apr 11, 2024
The Canadian Press
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement in Toronto today, saying it would take effect Aug. 1.
The Canadian Home Builders' Association has advocated for longer amortization periods, saying five more years would help with affordability and spur more construction.
Freeland also said the government will nearly double — to $60,000 — the amount first-time homebuyers can withdraw from RRSPs to buy a home.
That's up from $35,000, to take effect April 16, the day the federal budget is set to be released.
People who make such withdrawals between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2025, are also getting more time to begin repayment — up to five years in total rather than two.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.