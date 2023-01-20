Canada will allow commercial space launches and develop new regulations to support them.

The federal government announced the policy shift on Friday in a move it said would bring economic opportunity to regions across the country and create good jobs.

A news release said Canada is well positioned to support space launches due to its geography but regulatory framework will need to be updated to support the emerging industry.

“Commercial space launches are a natural evolution of space applications and exploration, and Canada is poised to bring its long history and world-leading reputation to this quickly growing field,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a written statement.

“Developing a commercial space launch regime for Canada will help make our space sector more competitive and will allow Canadian industry a greater market share of the global space economy.”

The government said it will allow commercial space launches over the next three years on a case-by-case basis while it works to update regulations.

The minister of transport will establish review processes with expertise from other departments to ensure approved launches are consistent with Canada’s policy interests and existing legislation, the government said.

Commercial space launches into Earth’s orbit include satellite launches.

The government said such technology is in “high demand” in sectors like transportation, services and telecommunications, and that there is demand for launch activities to happen from Canada.