(Bloomberg) -- Canada will now require anyone entering the country to obtain a negative Covid PCR test within three days before planned arrival.

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc announced the requirement in a press conference Wednesday

The PCR test is an additional requirement that all arrivals to Canada must obtain in addition to completing a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival into the country

The latest measure is an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the country

