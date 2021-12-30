Dec 30, 2021
Canada to Introduce Covid Test Rule for International Travel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Canada will now require anyone entering the country to obtain a negative Covid PCR test within three days before planned arrival.
- Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc announced the requirement in a press conference Wednesday
- The PCR test is an additional requirement that all arrivals to Canada must obtain in addition to completing a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival into the country
- The latest measure is an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the country
