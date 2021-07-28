(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping in to aid a long-delayed, over-budget hydroelectric project in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador as he lays the groundwork for a likely September election.

The Canadian government will buy an equity stake in the Muskrat Falls project and provide debt guarantees as part of a “multi-billion dollar” financial restructuring agreement with the Atlantic province, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday evening, without providing specific amounts.

Muskrat Falls’ estimated cost has soared to more than C$13 billion ($10.3 billion), nearly double the early projections.

A government official confirmed to Bloomberg News that the agreement will be announced Wednesday. The restructuring plan includes investments tied to generation facilities and transmission lines, the official said, speaking on condition they not be identified.

The deal also includes a federal government commitment to make annual transfers to Newfoundland to help the province mitigate a spike in electricity rates due to the project’s cost. Provincial authorities will still be responsible for setting those rates.

Newfoundland and Labrador, with about 520,000 people, is Canada’s second-smallest province by population. Trudeau’s Liberal Party holds six of its seven districts in the House of Commons and wants to retain them as he seeks a path to regaining a parliamentary majority.

Trudeau is scheduled to appear with Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey in St. John’s, the provincial capital, at 12:30 p.m. local time. Spokespeople for the prime minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland declined to comment.

The expected announcement would mark another intervention by Trudeau in the 824-megawatt dam on the lower Churchill River in the sparsely-populated Labrador region. In November 2016, the government guaranteed nearly C$3 billion in debt for the project after costs ballooned from an initial C$7.4 billion.

Debt Costs

The debt associated with Muskrat Falls is one reason investors demand a higher risk premium to hold Newfoundland bonds compared to other Canadian provinces. Credit rating firms have been looking for a viable plan on repaying the money without forcing consumers to pay soaring electricity prices.

The province has an A rating from S&P Global Ratings, five notches below Canada’s AAA rating and one notch lower than Ontario’s.

Newfoundland last sold debt on April 23 when it issued C$200 million of 2050 bonds, according to Bloomberg data. The notes were quoted to yield 2.937% Tuesday, about 38 basis points higher than a similar duration security issued by Ontario, according to Bloomberg bid prices.

