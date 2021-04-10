Canada to Vaccinate All Who Want by End of Summer, Trudeau Says

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.

“We’re on track to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer,” he said at a speech

The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September

Trudeau also said Canada had received 9.5 million doses by the end of March, compared to an expected 6 million vaccines

The comments came at the Liberal Party’s national convention

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.