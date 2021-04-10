13h ago
Canada to Vaccinate All Who Want by End of Summer, Trudeau Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.
- “We’re on track to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer,” he said at a speech
- The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September
- Trudeau also said Canada had received 9.5 million doses by the end of March, compared to an expected 6 million vaccines
- The comments came at the Liberal Party’s national convention
