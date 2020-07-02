(Bloomberg Law) -- The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday rejected an appeal from First Nations opposed to the federal government’s approval of the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline.

The Coldwater Indian Band, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, and the Squamish Nation claim Ottawa failed to properly consult them when approving the project in June 2019.

The court didn’t publish reasons for its decision to deny the application for leave to appeal, which is normal procedure.

The appeal is one of the last remaining legal avenues for indigenous communities fighting the C$12.6 billion ($9.3 billion) crude oil pipeline in western Canada. The 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) project would triple capacity on an existing pipeline that carries crude from northern Alberta to a port near Vancouver, British Columbia.

Spill Risks and Tanker Traffic

The expansion has long been a target of some indigenous communities and environmental groups, who are concerned about spill risks and a seven-fold rise in oil tanker traffic on the Pacific Coast.

The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the federal Canada Energy Regulator approval in February. The court found federal officials were reasonable in discharging their duty to consult indigenous communities along the pipeline, a responsibility spelled out in Canada’s Constitution.

The Canada Energy Regulator permit imposes 156 conditions on the project and makes 16 recommendations to government to address environmental and indigenous concerns.

The First Nations are holding a news conference to discuss the decision later Thursday.

No Cross-Examination

One of the First Nations, the Coldwater Indian Band, is also challenging the project’s detailed route approval process, which begins after the projectwide permit is issued.

The Coldwater Indian Band is opposed to the regulator suspending opportunities to cross-examine witnesses during the upcoming process, the First Nation said in an April letter. The regulator canceled cross-examinations to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The regulator hasn’t made a decision yet on the concerns raised in the letter, Matthew Kirchner, managing partner at Ratcliff & Company LLP and the First Nation’s lawyer, wrote in an email July 1.

Trans Mountain Corp., the federally owned company building the project, has continued to build sections of the pipeline despite the pandemic. The company expects construction to peak in mid- to late 2021, but doesn’t have a public timeline for completion.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Munson in Toronto at correspondents@bloomberglaw.com

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory Henderson at ghenderson@bloombergindustry.com; Renee Schoof at rschoof@bloombergindustry.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.