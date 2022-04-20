Canada’s sale of 3-year bonds in U.S. dollars drew more than US$7 billion of orders after the government pledged to narrow its budget deficits to near zero within five years.

The nation priced US$3.5 billion of the 2.875 per cent notes at 9 basis points over Treasuries after marketing them Tuesday with a spread of around 10 basis points, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal’s order book rose from over US$5.8 billion before Wednesday trading hours in New York, said the people.

The country’s budget deficit for the fiscal year that ended in March came in at $113.8 billion (US$90.8 billion) versus estimates in December of $144.5 billion, according to the government’s April 7 fiscal plan. The budget gap is projected to fall to $8.4 billion by fiscal 2026, from the $13.1 billion previously estimated.

Canada last sold 3-year bonds in the currency in 2019 when it priced a US$3 billion deal, Bloomberg data show. It’s also its largest sale of U.S. dollar bonds with such maturity since March 2015.

The transaction was arranged by Bank of Montreal, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada, the people said. Canada is rated at the top investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings and one step lower by Fitch Ratings.