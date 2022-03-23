(Bloomberg) -- The former head of Canada’s largest private-sector union has been accused of accepting money from a firm supplying Covid-19 test kits in return for promoting them to employers.

Jerry Dias, who was the national president of Unifor until 10 days ago, took C$50,000 ($39,800) from a maker of the kits, violating the union’s code of ethics, according to an internal investigation. Dias declined to participate in the investigation, Unifor officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Dias took medical leave in February and announced his retirement on March 13, citing health issues. The next day, the union disclosed that Dias had been under investigation since late January for “an alleged breach of the Unifor constitution,” though it didn’t give specifics at the time.

In a written statement on Wednesday that didn’t directly address the accusation, Dias said he has recently been using prescription drugs and alcohol to cope with a health issue.

“This past December, my life took a remarkable turn for the worse when I was confronted with a debilitating sciatic nerve issue. It’s hard for me to say this, but my coping mechanism has been pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol,” Dias wrote. “These factors have impaired my judgment in recent months, and I owe it to our members to seek the treatment I need.”

“My physician has told me, straight up, that I need help. That’s why I am entering a residential rehabilitation facility. I will also be stepping away temporarily from all of my advisory positions,” Dias said.

Unifor represents about 315,000 workers in Canada and is the primary union representing automotive workers.

