(Bloomberg) -- Canada has issued a warning for LGBTQ residents planning to travel to the US, cautioning that some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect them.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government amended its travel advisory for the US this week to include a section for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, urging them to check state and local laws before visiting the country.

The advisory doesn’t single out specific states or laws, but it links to a general page with advice for LGBTQ travelers. This includes a warning that foreign laws and customs related to sexual orientation and gender identity can be very different from those in Canada. Among the items mentioned are the potential for difficulty accessing transgender care, and the possibility of discrimination and harassment.

Trudeau has made defending LGBTQ rights part of Canada’s foreign policy and hasn’t shied away from awkward moments such as calling out the stance of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on gay rights at the Group of Seven summit earlier this year. The advisory change comes as Canada grapples with a domestic debate about rights for transgender kids in schools, with conservative leaders increasingly voicing concerns.

“You could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada,” the general advice page states. “Research and prepare for your trip in advance to help your travels go smoothly.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a slate of laws affecting the LGBTQ community, including restrictions on transgender health care, content on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, transgender bathroom use and drag shows in the state.

Other states including Tennessee, Montana and Arkansas have introduced bills banning drag performances in public, though these have faced challenges in court or have been watered down by lawmakers.

Countries subject to Canadian travel warnings for LGBTQ people include Iran and Libya, although those advisories are much more explicit about the risks that visitors face, including imprisonment or the death penalty.

Canada isn’t immune to debate over LGBTQ rights. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has signaled he plans to follow New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs in requiring schools to obtain permission from parents before allowing students under 16 to change their pronouns or names.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday that she supports the decision to update the travel advisory.

“Every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian,” she told reporters in New Brunswick. “That’s what we’re doing now. That’s what we’re always going to do.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.