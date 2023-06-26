(Bloomberg) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada has traveled over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to cover the skies above parts of western Europe.

The smoke remains high up in the atmosphere and there’s no indication that it’s affecting air quality, unlike what happened in the US earlier this month, when dangerous levels of pollution led to flight halts and postponed events. For Europeans, the impact may only be seen in particularly vivid skies during sunrise and sunset, according to the UK’s Met Office.

Out of control wildfires in eastern Canada are set to burn a record amount of land in the country’s worst-ever season for the blazes. Smoke from the fires continues to spread across eastern Canada and parts of the US, with unhealthy levels of pollution detected in northern New York state, according to AirNow.gov.

While Europe has yet to experienced a large number of wildfires this summer, increasingly hot and dry conditions are set to make the blazes more likely. Even in typically mild and rainy Britain, there’s a growing risk of wildfires that the country isn’t prepared to counter.

