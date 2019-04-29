Canadian among two oil workers abducted by gunmen at Nigerian rig

Unidentified gunmen abducted two foreign workers at an oil rig in Nigeria’s southern Rivers state, the military said.

The assailants kidnapped the Scottish and Canadian citizens at an onshore oilfield operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources in the Abua Odual local government area, Ibrahim Abdullahi, spokesman for the Joint Military Task Force, said in an emailed statement.

Security forces are hunting for the kidnappers, he said.