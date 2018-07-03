The sharp deterioration in Canadian household sentiment continued into last week, as escalating trade friction with the U.S. fuels anxiety about the prospects for the economy.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence index ended June at 54.9, the lowest end-of-month score since March 2016

The index in June is down 6.2 per cent from a year ago, the largest year-over-year decline since September 2015

Every week, Nanos Research asks 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security, the outlook for the economy and where real estate prices are headed. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 telephone responses. A composite indicator -- the Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index -- is also calculated from the rolling averages of the four questions

The percentage of Canadians giving the most pessimistic responses jumped to 21.6 per cent -- the highest since March 2016 -- versus 18.7 per cent at the end of May and 14.2 per cent at the end of 2017