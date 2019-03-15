(Bloomberg) -- Canadian dealmaker David Sidoo pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in the college admissions scandal that emerged this week.

Sidoo is among dozens charged in an alleged criminal conspiracy to help applicants from wealthy families win admission to elite schools including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown. The only parent indicted of 33 charged in the case, he was arrested in San Jose, California, on March 8 and released on a $1 million bond.

He appeared in court Friday afternoon with his lawyer Martin Weinberg as well as David Chesnoff, whose past clients include Martha Stewart, Robert Durst and Michael Jackson’s family.

--With assistance from Patricia Hurtado.

