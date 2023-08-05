(Bloomberg) -- The ILWU Canada longshore bargaining committee said a majority of its members voted in favor of ratifying a tentative settlement reached with BC Maritime Employers Association on July 30.

Three quarters of the votes were in favor of the preliminary agreement, the committee said on its website Friday.

In a separate statement, the BCME said it received confirmation that the ILWU Canada voting membership ratified the four-year negotiated bargain agreement, which was reached with the involvement of the federal government’s Canada Industrial Relations Board.

