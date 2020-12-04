(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar rose to its strongest level in more than two years Friday after better-than-expected domestic job numbers that contrasted with a disappointing U.S. labor-market report.

The currency outperformed its Group-of-10 peers as weak U.S. payrolls data fueled hopes for additional fiscal stimulus out of Washington, dragging the greenback lower. The loonie appreciated as much as 0.6% to 1.2780 per dollar, the strongest level since May 2018.

Canada added 62,100 jobs in the month of November, easily beating the median Bloomberg survey estimate estimate of 20,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 8.5%, better than the consensus estimate of 9%.

The Canadian dollar has been trading off a weaker dollar for months now, according to Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has declined 1.1% on the week, hitting its lowest since April 2018, and is headed for a third straight week of losses. The loonie, on the other hand, is heading for the best weekly gain in four.

“For now, it’s a story of correlation,” he said. “Positive data adds the obvious tailwinds, but I’m circumspect it’ll hold until there’s a vaccine widely distributed.”

The Canadian economy is also headed for challenging times ahead as winter weather means restrictions will linger in larger cities, Rai said.

