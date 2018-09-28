Canadian economy grows 0.2% in July; boosted by manufacturing

Canada’s economy got a boost from a strong pick up in manufacturing, recording faster-than-expected growth in July.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.2 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa, versus economist projections of a 0.1 per cent gain. Factories production increased 1.2 per cent, that sector’s biggest monthly gain this year.

While there has been a slowdown from 2017’s Group of Seven- beating expansion, the numbers are consistent with an economy that continues to grow at a robust pace. July output figures are 2.4 per cent higher than a year ago -- the 18th month of above 2 per cent year-over-year gains.

“It looks to me like we’ve got off to a pretty decent start to the third quarter,” Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview Friday.

Most analysts believe 2 per cent growth is the top speed limit for the nation’s economy, before it begins to generate inflation. Which is why the Bank of Canada has been gradually raising interest rates.

The numbers would have even been better had there not been production disruptions this summer at the Syncrude oil-sands operation, which went down after a power outage. Oil and gas extraction dropped 1.2 per cent in July, after a 1.2 per cent decline in June. That was the largest back-to-back monthly drop for the sector in two years.

Other Highlights

Twelve of 20 sectors posted gains in July

Goods-producing industries expanded by 0.3 per cent, while services output was up 0.2 per cent

The manufacturing gains were led by producers of non- durable products, with that segment posting a 2.4 per cent gain, its strongest monthly gain in four years

Utilities saw their out increase 2.1 per cent, the largest monthly gain since 2016, as hot weather increased demand for electricity

Wholesalers and transportation also posted strong gains for the month

The real estate, rental and leasing component posted a 0.3 per cent gain, as the housing market shows signs of a rebound. Construction, however, declined in July

--With assistance from Erik Hertzberg and with files from BNN Bloomberg