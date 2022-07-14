Canadian Factory Sales Fall for First Time in Eight Months

Canada's manufacturing sales fell for the first time in eight months, driven by semiconductor part shortages and retooling of assembly plants in the auto sector.

(Bloomberg) --

Factory receipts dropped 2% in May, Statistics Canada reported Thursday in Ottawa. That's in line with economists' expectations for a decline of 2.4%.

Sales fell in 11 of 21 industries, with motor vehicle, primary metal and miscellaneous manufacturing industries leading the decrease, the statistics agency said. Stripping away prices, factory sales fell 3.9% in volume terms.

Total inventory levels rose 1.6% on the month to a fresh record high, while the inventory-to-sales ratio increased to 1.59 in May, from 1.54 in April.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.