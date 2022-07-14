Jul 14, 2022
Canadian Factory Sales Fall for First Time in Eight Months
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Factory receipts dropped 2% in May, Statistics Canada reported Thursday in Ottawa. That's in line with economists' expectations for a decline of 2.4%.
Sales fell in 11 of 21 industries, with motor vehicle, primary metal and miscellaneous manufacturing industries leading the decrease, the statistics agency said. Stripping away prices, factory sales fell 3.9% in volume terms.
Total inventory levels rose 1.6% on the month to a fresh record high, while the inventory-to-sales ratio increased to 1.59 in May, from 1.54 in April.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.