(Bloomberg) -- The massive policy response by the Bank of Canada and the federal government successfully prevented the country’s financial system from buckling, though vigilance is still needed, a top central banker said.

In an update on vulnerabilities and risks, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the central bank isn’t seeing signs of overwhelming financial strain. The vast majority of households that took deferrals have resumed repayments, and government measures are helping businesses in many sectors manage cash flows.

“We have long warned that a recession could create broad stress across the financial system,” Gravelle said speaking before the Autorite des marches financiers via video conference. “Yet, despite the devastating economic impact of the pandemic, this risk has not—as of yet—materialized.”

The reassuring speech paints a picture of debt-laden consumers and companies emerging from the unprecedented shock in decent shape, as they did after the Great Financial Crisis. In the speech, Gravelle looked at how the pandemic has impacted businesses, households and financial markets since the start of the widespread lockdowns in March.

The risk of a wave of consumer defaults “seems low,” Gravelle said, citing the fact that more than 99% of households with expired deferrals have resumed repayment.

He added, however, that it’s too soon to declare victory, in particular because many mortgage deferrals only ended in October, meaning the full effects may not be known until the end of the year or early 2021.

Gravelle also played down signs of overheating in the nation’s housing market, hinting that he believes a recent surge in activity and prices reflects fundamental factors such as pent-up demand and a shift in preferences to larger homes. Regions with the fastest growing home prices meanwhile are in cities with moderate mortgage levels.

“To this point, we do not see signs that home prices are rising due to speculation, like we saw in the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas a few years ago,” he said. At the same time, he cautioned about the need to be vigilant in certain segments of the market such as condos.

Gravelle was less sanguine on the prospects for business, which he says may need more support in the near term.

“We expect that an increasing number of businesses will need financing in the coming quarters to get by,” he said. “Staff will be conducting simulations using firm-level data to quantify this, and we plan to publish those results in the next couple of months.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.