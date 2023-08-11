The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a national recall of Monster brand energy drinks.

The recall affects all flavours of the drink that contain caffeine and that do not have bilingual labelling in English and French.

The agency says the products are being recalled due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements.

It advises Canadians not to consume, serve or distribute the recalled products.

The agency says recalled products should be thrown out or returned where they were purchased.

It says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.