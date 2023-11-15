Something will have to break Metro and Loblaw from this near term range: Ryan Lewenza

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. posted a rise in profits during the third quarter of this year, and an RBC analyst was encouraged by the companies’ strong sales despite consumer sensitivity.

Loblaw posted record revenue at $18.3 billion and a five per cent rise in revenue for the quarter, while profit climbed to $621 million from $556 million the year prior. Metro reported profits at $222.2 million compared to $168.7 million year-over-year and a 14 per cent rise in sales.

Both grocers demonstrated strength in same-store-sales that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Loblaw reported a 4.5 per cent rise in same-store-sales compared to the four per cent forecasted by RBC Capital Markets.

"Another quarter of solid results for 16-week Q3 reinforces Loblaw's strong positioning and favourable momentum, particularly against the backdrop of elevated food prices and cash-squeezed consumers,” Irene Nattel, analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

The analyst has a buy rating on the stock and a 12-month price target of $174.

Metro also exceed RBC Capital Markets analyst expectations with same-store food sales coming in at 6.8 per cent, while the forecast called for five per cent. Metro said inflation and discounts drove the strength. The grocer also reported a 116 per cent rise in online sales year-over-year.

"Investors likely to be disappointed in F24 financial outlook, but given Metro’s (MRU) lengthy track record of strong execution and delivering predictable financial results, we would expect investors to look beyond the 2024 investment year and toward 2025 and resumption in growth,” Nattel wrote.

She has a hold rating on shares of Metro and a 12-month price target of $84.00.

Despite the sales strength, Metro’s earnings were impacted by the five week Greater Toronto Area (GTA) strike and the company’s 2024 financial outlook called for additional expenses from network investments.