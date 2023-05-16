The cost of groceries in Canada climbed 9.1 per cent in April, marking a gradual slowdown from the month prior, according to data released from Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

April marked a 0.8 per cent decline in overall food prices compared to March’s 9.7 per cent, the data showed.

The price of fresh vegetables slowed to 8.8 per cent, compared with 10.8 per cent in March as the cost of lettuce fell from record highs in December 2022.

Coffee and tea prices slowed to a 6.4 per cent rise year-over-year in comparison to the 11.1 per cent climb last month.

Among the items that rose in April were fresh fruit at 8.3 per cent annually. Oranges in particular were up 12 per cent in April, posting the fastest price increase in this food category.

Inflation throughout Canada at large climbed in April to 4.4 per cent year-over-year, marking the first increase in the consumer price index since June of last year, the report showed.

Housing rose 4.9 per cent for the month compared to this time last year while mortgage costs spiked 28.5 per cent and gasoline rose 6.1 per cent amid a surge in demand, the report showed.