(Bloomberg) -- Falling Canadian home prices and higher mortgage payments have eaten into the value of borrowers’ investments, and a further 20% decline in prices could push C$46 billion ($34 billion) of home loans at the country’s largest lenders underwater, according to a new report.

Homeowners are already feeling the pinch, with the big six banks holding about C$2 billion in mortgage balances in a negative-equity positions, meaning borrowers owe more than their properties are worth after selling costs, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts Mike Rizvanovic and Abhilash Shashidharan wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. Canadian home prices have slipped 17% since their peak in March 2022.

Canadian banks often tout the strength of loan-to-value ratios in their domestic mortgage books, noting that borrowers have a lot of equity in their homes to fall back on in troubled times. While that’s true for most mortgage holders — the average loan-to-value ratio at the country’s six biggest banks was 51% by the end of fiscal 2023, according to the KBW report — some don’t have that same cushion.

Home loans with a down payment of less than 20% require mortgage insurance in Canada, and uninsured mortgages account for the vast majority of originations at the big banks. Still, many recent homebuyers put down only the minimum 20%, leaving them with loan-to-value ratios of 80%, while longer-term homeowners, who have spent years paying down their loans, are helping keep banks’ overall average loan-to-value ratios down, Rizvanovic said in an interview.

If home prices drop 10% from where they stand now, the balance of mortgages in a negative-equity position could swell to C$10 billion, the KBW analysts said. The less-likely scenario of a 20% decline in prices could result in about 3.4% of the C$1.36 trillion in total uninsured mortgages and home equity loans at the country’s six largest banks being underwater. If that happens, the resilience of employment in Canada would be the key factor in “keeping losses minimal” on those loans, KBW said.

“The last leg on the stool is the labor market,” Rizvanovic said.

Most Exposed

Even a big hit to the housing market isn’t likely to hobble the banks, but it could hurt their earnings. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is most exposed to the risk of losses on domestic mortgages, the KBW analysts said, while Bank of Montreal would be the least affected.

If the Canadian lenders took a 25 basis-point-loss on their domestic mortgage portfolios — a figure the analysts said is “often viewed as a proxy for a cyclical peak in the event of a downturn” — that would translate to an average 4% hit to earnings per share in fiscal 2025. At CIBC, the impact would be 7%, while at Bank of Montreal, it would be 3%, according to the KBW report.

“We view any delay in rate cuts as an incrementally negative read-through for the health of Canada’s housing market,” the analysts said.

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5% on Wednesday and signaled it’s done hiking borrowing costs. But many analysts have recently pushed their forecasts for a rate cut back from April to June.

