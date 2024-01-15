With Benko Empire Wobbling, Signa Prime Executives Stay In Place
A court-appointed administrator and creditors at the largest units of Rene Benko’s Signa group allowed managers stay in their roles despite faltering efforts to raise fresh capital.
Canadian home sales rose in December for the first time in six months as buyers were spurred into action by expectations that borrowing costs will fall this year.
The head of Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund — a prolific buyer of European property — said he’s concerned about the commercial real estate market but will continue to support London’s Canary Wharf Group project as a long-term shareholder.
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate will give homes to residents in Mumbai’s Dharavi that are 17% larger than comparable projects, as the Indian tycoon starts the process of redeveloping the country’s largest slum.
4h ago
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose in December as the average price of a house sold also climbed compared with a year earlier.
The association says December home sales were up 3.7 per cent compared with the same month in 2022, marking the largest year-over-year gain since August.
The actual national average price of a home sold in December was $657,145, up 5.1 per cent from December 2022.
The number of newly listed homes fell 5.1 per cent on a month-over-month basis in December.
CREA says that while December saw a "surprise" in sales numbers to cap the year, the real test of the markets’ resilience will be in the spring, when the Bank of Canada is expected to start cutting its key interest rate.
The association also updated its 2024 housing forecast, with 489,661 residential properties expected to trade hands — a 10.4 per cent increase from 2023 — and the national average home price forecast to climb 2.3 per cent on an annual basis to $694,173 this year.
