(Bloomberg) -- Canadian housing starts surged to the highest level in more than a year in June, led by multiple-unit construction, in another sign of recovery for the nation’s real estate market.

Builders started work on an annualized 245,657 units last month, a jump of 25% from the prior month, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reported Tuesday, easily topping the median forecast of 208,600 units in a Bloomberg survey. Multiple unit starts rose 31% on the month to 189,200, the agency reported.

The increase in national housing starts was “primarily due to higher trending row and apartment starts in urban areas,“ Bob Dugan, CMHC‘s chief economist, said in a statement.

The report is in line with other recent data that suggests the nation’s housing sector is stabilizing from a recent slump, easing concerns that some of the country’s more expensive markets like Toronto and Vancouver were poised for a major correction.

