(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s annual inflation ticked up a notch from 15-month lows as gasoline prices rose for the first time in more than half a year, though data released Friday continued to show a benign environment for price pressures.

The consumer price index was up 1.5 percent in February from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. Economists had predicted inflation would remain unchanged at 1.4 percent. Core measures -- seen as a better gauge of underlying price pressures -- dropped slightly to 1.83 percent from 1.87 percent.

The numbers suggest a relatively soft picture for inflation, consistent with an economy that is in the middle of a slowdown with enough slack to limit any price pressures that could be a source of concern for the Bank of Canada. Separate data released Friday showing retail sales unexpectedly declined in January reinforced the economic weakness.

Canada’s central bank anticipates inflation will remain below its 2 percent target for most of this year, one reason why it’s unlikely to be in any hurry to lift borrowing costs any further from current levels. In fact, markets have started to price in a possible rate cut.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent, more than the 0.6 percent gain expected by analysts. The monthly gain was driven by higher prices for travel tours and cars.

Gasoline prices also gained 1.9 percent during the month, the first increase since July. They have fallen 21 percent since then.

There are few signs of any inflationary pressure in the report. Inflation in the service sector was down to 2.3 percent in February, from 2.7 percent the previous month. Excluding gasoline, consumer price inflation was 2.1 percent in February, unchanged from the previous month.

Food has been a major driver of inflation gains over the past year. Excluding food prices however, inflation would be just 1.2 percent.

Other CPI Highlights

Seasonally adjusted, consumer prices were up 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.1 percent decline in January

Two of the three measures of core inflation were unchanged: the median rate at 1.8 percent and the trim rate at 1.9 percent. The common rate dropped to 1.8 percent, from 1.9 percent

