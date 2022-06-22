(Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumer price inflation accelerated to a four-decade high, adding pressure for the nation’s central bank to continue with aggressive interest rate hikes in coming weeks.

Annual inflation rose to 7.7% last month, up from 6.8% in April, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That’s the highest since January 1983 and well above economist expectations for a 7.3% gain. The inflation gauge rose 1.4% from a month earlier with gasoline, hotel rates and cars among the largest contributors to the gains in May.

The average of core measures -- often seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures -- rose to 4.73%, a record high in data going back to 1990. Excluding food and energy costs, inflation rose at a 5.2% yearly pace.

The report illustrates the urgency for Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to quickly withdraw stimulus from an overheating economy amid concern price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy.

Markets are almost fully pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month, which would bring its policy rate to 2.25%. That rate is expected to reach as high as 3.50% by the end of this year. Prime lending rates offered by commercial banks are typically a little more than 2 percentage points above the policy rate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has also been under pressure from opposition parties and economists to do more to stem inflationary pressures and help households offset the cost of living, though his administration has been wary of taking any new measures.

Like other countries, Canadian households are being hit by record gasoline prices, paired with surging food costs.

After a small reprieve in April, gasoline prices shot up again in May, rising 12% during the month and gaining 48% from a year earlier. Food costs rose a smaller 0.8% last month, but prices are up 8.8% from a year earlier.

The 7.7% annual reading may not even represent the peak of annual price gains, given that gasoline prices have picked up further in June.

There are also more signs that imported inflation is spilling over into domestic price gains, with the cost of services rising 5.2% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1991.

The cost of living is increasing at twice average wage gains in the country, adding a major headwind to the economy.

Wednesday’s report includes updated basket weights, as well as the inclusion of used car prices for the first time. The statistics agency said the changes didn’t have an impact the consumer price index for May.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.