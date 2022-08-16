Canadian inflation slows to 7.6% in July: StatCan Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

We need more strategies around inflation: Unifor national president VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}

Canadian inflation cooled to 7.6 per cent year-over-year in July, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.



The consumer price index data came in line with what Bay Street had forecasted. The median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg was for a 7.6 per cent year-over-year rise in July.



CPI came in at 8.1 per cent in June.



This is a breaking news story. More to come.