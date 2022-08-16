Aug 16, 2022
Canadian inflation slows to 7.6% in July: StatCan
BNN Bloomberg,
We need more strategies around inflation: Unifor national president
Canadian inflation cooled to 7.6 per cent year-over-year in July, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
The consumer price index data came in line with what Bay Street had forecasted. The median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg was for a 7.6 per cent year-over-year rise in July.
CPI came in at 8.1 per cent in June.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
